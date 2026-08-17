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NEWS

Couple injured after resisting attempted watch robbery in Wan Chai

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A couple were injured after resisting a man who allegedly tried to snatch the husband’s watch at a building in Wan Chai on Monday morning (Aug 17).

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Police received a report at around 8.46am that a 61-year-old man and his wife were attacked by a man in the stairwell of C.C. Wu Building at 302-308 Hennessy Road.

The suspect allegedly rushed out and tried to snatch the man’s watch. The victim resisted and struggled with the suspect before being pushed to the ground.

The suspect fled the scene, and officers who arrived shortly afterwards failed to locate him.

The man suffered injuries to the back of his head, hands and mouth, while his wife sustained a knee injury. Both were taken to Ruttonjee Hospital by ambulance.

The couple did not lose any property in the incident.

Police classified the case as assault with intent to rob and are hunting for the suspect, described as a South Asian man.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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