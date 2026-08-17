Morning Recap - August 17, 2026

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Cathay Pacific flight to Jakarta returns to HK after suspected engine overheating

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A Cathay Pacific flight bound for Jakarta returned to Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday evening after suspected engine overheating.

HKBU hit by ransomware attack, data of nearly 1,800 users compromised

Hong Kong Baptist University has been targeted by a ransomware group identified as "TheGentlemen", with data from at least 130 staff accounts and 1,778 user accounts believed to have been accessed.

(Video) Motorcyclist rescues dog from busy Kowloon City road as owner criticised over leash

A motorcyclist was praised online after stopping traffic to rescue a dog that had run onto a busy road in Kowloon City on Sunday evening, while the dog's owner faced criticism for apparently not using a leash.

Maid cafe owner arrested over alleged indecent assault of 14-year-old girl

The owner of a maid cafe in Mong Kok was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of indecently assaulting a 14-year-old girl who had been working there for about a week.

Father arrested after allegedly assaulting 15-year-old son in Lei Yue Mun

A 57-year-old father was arrested on Sunday night on suspicion of assaulting his 15-year-old son during a dispute over parenting issues at Lei Yue Mun Estate.

World/China News

US destroyer Benfold stalled for 4 days after engineering failure in South China Sea

The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold spent four days without power in the South China Sea following an engineering casualty last month, USNI News reported.

File Photo/Reuters

Arab Gulf states frustrated with Trump's handling of Iran war: report

Arab Gulf states are growing frustrated with President Donald Trump's handling of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, with concerns over his inability to manage diplomacy for a peace deal, according to a Washington Post report.

File Photo/Reuters

Iran offers $30,000 bounty for killing, capturing US soldiers

Iran's military announced on Sunday that it was offering a bounty equivalent to US$30,000 for killing or capturing US soldiers, with the reward doubled if carried out by a woman.

Army chief Amir Hatami/Reuters

2 die as wildfires sweep Greek island of Salamina

Two people died and several others were injured on Sunday as fast-moving wildfires swept through the Greek island of Salamina west of Athens on the biggest holiday weekend of the summer, authorities said.

Photo: Reuters

Iran's 'black widow' faces multiple death sentences for killing at least 10 husbands

An Iranian woman dubbed the "Black Widow" has been sentenced to multiple death terms for poisoning and killing at least 10 of her husbands over two decades.

X@Crypto_Domainer

S Korea says it fired warning shots after N Korean soldiers crossed demarcation line

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Sunday that warning shots had been fired when North Korean soldiers violated the military demarcation line between the countries, prompting them to return.

Photo: Reuters

Sports

Arsenal humble Man City to win Community Shield

Arsenal beat Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield on Sunday, giving Mikel Arteta an early-season triumph while condemning new City boss Enzo Maresca to defeat in his first game in charge in the traditional curtain-raiser to the campaign.

Photo: Reuters

Ronaldo hints at retirement, says upcoming year could be his last

Cristiano Ronaldo has fuelled speculation about his retirement plans after saying the upcoming year will probably be the last of his playing career.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

The Mecca axis: Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan redraw Middle East security

The balance of power in the Middle East has reached a historic inflection point. On August 7, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan signed a landmark mutual defense pact in Mecca against the backdrop of an ongoing stalemate in the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

File Photo/Reuters

Opinion

'Shining city upon a hill': the abandoned American vision | American Lens | Michael Chugani

Ronald Reagan, the late US president who served two terms in the 1980s, often described America as a shining city upon a hill. He popularized the phrase used by John Winthrop, who led about 1,000 English settlers to America in 1630.

File Photo/Reuters

Risks in Wall Street's financing Nvidia's AI push | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

Nvidia's announcement of a financing partnership with Goldman Sachs and other financial institutions, providing up to US$500 billion (HK$3.9 billion) in funding for companies investing in AI infrastructure, may appear to remove one of the biggest constraints on AI investment: access to capital.