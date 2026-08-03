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WORLD

2 die as wildfires sweep Greek island of Salamina

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Two people died and several others were injured on Sunday as fast-moving wildfires swept through the Greek island of Salamina west of Athens on the biggest holiday weekend of the summer, authorities said.

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Across Europe, successive heatwaves have intensified drought, strained water supplies and left vegetation tinder-dry, helping ‌wildfires in Spain, France and Greece scorch near unprecedented amounts of land.

An operation is underway to evacuate people from the areas of Kolones and Saterli, the Fire Department said. It added that it believed the dead bodies were a couple.

The blaze erupted during Greece's peak summer getaway weekend around the August 15 Assumption holiday, when large numbers of Athenians head to nearby islands such as Salamina which is easily accessible from the capital's main port of Piraeus.

Houses have been damaged, while five people have been taken to a local health clinic, according to local reports.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

About 192 firefighters, 14 aircraft and helicopters, volunteer crews and municipal water tankers deployed to contain the blazes. Authorities said strong winds were making the flames spread rapidly.

Coast guard and firefighting vessels were sent to the island, with preparations made for possible sea evacuations from threatened coastal areas.

Salamina was under a high wildfire risk warning on Sunday. The cause of the fires was not immediately known.

The fires come days after tourists and residents fled villages in the Halkidiki region of northern Greece as a wildfire fanned by strong winds engulfed houses and trees near a resort.

Reuters

Salaminawildfires

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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