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WORLD

Iran's 'black widow' faces multiple death sentences for killing at least 10 husbands

WORLD
1 hour ago
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An Iranian woman dubbed the "Black Widow" has been sentenced to multiple death terms for poisoning and killing at least 10 of her husbands over two decades.

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Kolthoum Akbari, 56, confessed to much of the killings, authorities in Mazandaran Province said. The number of victims may be as high as a dozen or more, with only one husband believed to have survived.

Most victims were killed using rubbing alcohol, sedatives and other medications. Authorities suspect greed as the motive, with Akbari collecting gold, cash and dowry wealth from her victims.

Her spree ended in 2023 following the death of her 82-year-old husband Gholamreza Babaei, who had complained to family that she was forcing him to take medications.

In a confession a year ago, she said: "I don't know how many I killed. Maybe it was 13 or 15 people. I don't remember exactly. I'd drug them and then use a towel."

Ten families opted for qisas, Iran's eye-for-an-eye punishment, while at least one accepted blood money.

The court handed down 10 death sentences and additional years for attempted murder. Victims' families have until the end of the month to appeal.

serial killer death sentence Iran black widow

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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