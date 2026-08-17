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NEWS

Woman dies after collapsing at CSD staff quarters

NEWS
2 hours ago
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A 41-year-old woman died after collapsing at a unit in the Correctional Services Department staff quarters at 8 Razor Hill Road early on Monday morning.

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The woman, surnamed Wong, was found unconscious by her husband around 2am and was rushed to United Christian Hospital, where she later died.

She is understood to have had a history of medical conditions. The cause of death is pending a post-mortem examination.

death Correctional Services Department staff quarters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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