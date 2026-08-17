Arab Gulf states frustrated with Trump's handling of Iran war: report

Read More
NATO pledges €70 billion for Ukraine as Trump praises peace 'progress'
09-07-2026 05:26 HKT
Hezbollah reports fresh clashes as Lebanon says Israeli strikes kill 3
19-06-2026 07:15 HKT
China bonds emerge as surprise haven as Iran war reshapes portfolios
15-06-2026 16:26 HKT
Pakistan and China discuss Iran-US tensions ahead of Trump's China visit
13-05-2026 05:45 HKT
US trade court rules Trump tariffs illegal, but issues narrow block
08-05-2026 07:45 HKT
Kashkari says Iran war limits Fed's ability to provide rate guidance
04-05-2026 10:27 HKT
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
14-08-2026 19:24 HKT