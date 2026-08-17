US destroyer Benfold stalled for 4 days after engineering failure in South China Sea

The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold spent four days without power in the South China Sea following an engineering casualty last month, USNI News reported.

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The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer suffered a generator failure on July 24 during routine operations, causing a complete loss of power, according to US 7th Fleet spokesperson Cmdr. Matthew Comer. No crew injuries were reported.

The outage affected galley services, toilets, air conditioning and potable water. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group provided support, with cruiser USS Robert Smalls supplying meals. Contractor tugboats towed the vessel to Subic Bay on July 28, where repairs were completed by August 7. The ship left Subic Bay on August 8 and arrived in Yokosuka, Japan, on Thursday.