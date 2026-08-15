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Police investigate viral video of woman in Hong Kong police uniform dancing with dog filter

NEWS
33 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Police Force has launched an investigation into a viral video showing a short-haired woman in a local police uniform dancing with a dog-ear filter. 

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The clip, which has circulated widely on social media, has sparked intense debate over whether the individual is an active-duty officer filming inside a police station or a civilian participating in a costume roleplay.

In response to media inquiries regarding the footage, the police stated that they are currently looking into the matter. Authorities emphasized that if any violations of discipline or official regulations are discovered, the case will be handled with the utmost seriousness.

Short video sparks online debate

The thirteen-second video, which originated on the mainland social media platform Douyin, features a woman wearing a standard Hong Kong police uniform. Notably, the shoulder epaulets where officer identification numbers are typically displayed have been deliberately covered. Using an animated dog-ear filter, the woman sways and dances to background music while making various playful gestures, such as pretending to eat. 

The original post was captioned in simplified Chinese with a message offering to fan the viewer to cool down from the heat *with tags included* referencing romance songs, costume cosplay, and uniform fashion.

Netizens split over location and authenticity

After the video was reposted onto local Hong Kong social media platforms, it quickly drew mixed reactions from netizens. Some analytical viewers pointed out that the background of the video, which features standard-issue wall posters and filing cabinets, closely resembles the interior of a typical Hong Kong police station. 

These commenters questioned whether the behavior was appropriate, suggesting it could damage the professional image of public servants.

However, other netizens offered a different perspective, speculating that the woman might be a mainland resident engaging in cosplay.

They suggested that the entire setup, including the uniform and the background, could simply be a highly realistic costume and set design rather than an actual police facility.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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14-08-2026 12:19 HKT
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