HKBU hit by ransomware attack, data of nearly 1,800 users compromised

Hong Kong Baptist University has been targeted by a ransomware group identified as "TheGentlemen", with data from at least 130 staff accounts and 1,778 user accounts believed to have been accessed.

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The university said on Sunday that the relevant web content had been removed and that professional agencies had been engaged to conduct a full review of its IT systems and personal data security. It said it would make an announcement if any personal data breach was found.

HKBU has reminded staff and students not to open links or attachments from suspicious emails and not to forward them. A hotline has been set up for enquiries.

The university said it had not received any ransom demands.