Night Recap - July 15, 2026

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Record 24 students from 15 schools crowned top scorers in HKDSE

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A record 24 students from 15 schools have been named top scorers in this year’s Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination, marking the highest number since the exam was introduced.

Consumer watchdog flags labeling gaps in reading glasses

The Consumer Council has found that many ready-made reading glasses on the market lack sufficient labeling, with four models exceeding the standard limit for horizontal prismatic power.

Five arrested in raids on two Mong Kok bookshops over alleged sedition: sources

National security police on Wednesday raided two bookshops in Mong Kok and arrested five people on suspicion of acts with seditious intention, according to sources.

Owners’ committee faults delayed government action in Wang Fuk Court fire hearing

The owners’ committee of Wang Fuk Court has criticized government departments for failing to intervene earlier over problems during the estate’s major renovation works, as the fire hearing entered its final round.

Book fair opens with lighter crowds as rain, DSE results keep visitors away

The 36th Hong Kong Book Fair opened at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday (Jul 15), with lighter-than-usual first-day crowds as rainy weather and the release of Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) results kept some visitors away.

Business Today

China's Q2 economic growth cools to 3-1/2-year low as imbalances worsen

China's economy expanded at its slowest pace in over three years in the second quarter, with weak household consumption clouding strong manufacturing and exports and intensifying concerns over the long-term sustainability of its unbalanced growth model.

MTRC launches tender for Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project

MTR Corporation(0066) invites developers and consortia to submit formal tender proposals for its Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two Property Development on Wednesday, with the tender closing on September 2.

La Mirabelle II releases first price list with discounted prices starting from HK$5.75m

Sino Land’s (0083) La Mirabelle II in Tseung Kwan O released its first price list for 257 units on Wednesday, with discounted prices starting from HK$5.75 million.

Highly optimistic on wealth management outlook amid stable, diverse HK market: FSDC

An anticipated influx of compliant mainland capital and surging listing interest from emerging markets will drive strong confidence in Hong Kong's financial outlook, the Financial Services Development Council (FSDC) said today.

Zurich and Geneva top world's costliest cities; Hong Kong stays priciest housing market

Switzerland's Zurich and Geneva remained the world's most expensive cities, in contrast to Tokyo, which enjoyed the lowest prices among developed-market peers, while Hong Kong retained its top spot as the most expensive property market, a report by Deutsche Bank showed on Wednesday.

World/China

China turns to electric taxis to soften Hormuz oil shock

China has an increasingly important buffer against oil price shocks: electric taxis.

China's new bank loans in June rise less than expected

Chinese banks extended 1.61 trillion yuan (HK$1.86 trillion) in new loans in June, more than triple the amount in May but missing analysts' forecasts, according to Reuters calculations using central bank data on Wednesday.

UN warns of cracks in global immunisation system

Global infant vaccination levels improved slightly last year, the UN said Wednesday, but warned that drastic funding cuts, conflicts and misinformation were deepening dangerous coverage gaps and allowing outbreaks to surge.

One dead, 2 missing after boat sinks near San Francisco's Alcatraz

One person was dead and two were missing after a boat carrying 19 people sank near Alcatraz, the former prison and tourist site in San Francisco Bay, US officials said Tuesday.

UK announces social media curfew for older teens

The UK government said Tuesday it will introduce an overnight social media curfew for children aged 16 and 17, after Prime Minister Keir Starmer last month announced an under-16 social media ban.