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NEWS

HK Express cuts fuel surcharge to $241 for non-mainland routes from Thursday

NEWS
20 mins ago
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HK Express will lower its fuel surcharge from Thursday, reducing the fee for flights departing Hong Kong to non-mainland destinations from HK$290 to HK$241 per sector.

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The surcharge for flights from Hong Kong to the mainland will remain unchanged at HK$165.

The budget carrier said the fuel surcharge is adjusted according to fuel price fluctuations and is calculated per passenger per flight sector.

The charge is included in the total ticket price and billed in the currency of the departure city of the first sector.

It applies to all tickets, including regular and bonus tickets, and to all passengers except infants under the age of two who do not occupy a seat.

HK Express

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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