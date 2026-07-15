HK Express cuts fuel surcharge to $241 for non-mainland routes from Thursday

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HK Express cancels six Okinawa flights as Tropical Storm Jangmi nears
31-05-2026 15:13 HKT
HK Express joins fuel surcharge reduction starting Sat
13-05-2026 20:30 HKT
Cathay Pacific, HK Express to raise fuel surcharge from Mar 18
12-03-2026 16:37 HKT
Aviation Academy graduates soar into career in the skies
19-11-2025 20:49 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT