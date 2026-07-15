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NEWS

SEN student urges peers not to be defined by physical limits with full HKDSE pass

NEWS
37 mins ago
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Despite living with cerebral palsy and lower-body paralysis, Cheung Hoi-kiu, a student with special educational needs, has encouraged her peers not to let physical limitations define their potential after passing all subjects in this year’s Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination.

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“Don’t think you can’t do it just because of your physical limitations. As long as you work hard, you will definitely find your own way forward,” she said.

Cheung, a student at SAHK Ko Fook Iu Memorial School, said her condition had deteriorated since Secondary One, with her body becoming increasingly stiff.

This year, she sat six subjects, including the electives Chinese History and Technology and Living. She was given extra time for the mathematics exam, while a teaching assistant acted as an amanuensis to write down her dictated answers.

Cheung passed all six subjects, meeting the entry requirements for associate degree programs.

Reflecting on her preparation, Cheung said the pressure of the exams worsened her physical symptoms, causing her fingers to stiffen and spasm.

She also faced a stutter, involuntary hand movements and severe stiffness in her legs, making even the act of getting into her wheelchair a major challenge. She said the physical strain was more difficult to bear than the psychological pressure.

Cheung expressed gratitude to her principal, school staff and parents, saying she could not have completed the exams without their support.

Looking ahead, she has been accepted into the Higher Diploma in Business Administration and Management at the Vocational Training Council, though she is still considering her final path.

In her spare time, Cheung plans to pursue her interest in boccia by joining training classes to stay active.

HKDSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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