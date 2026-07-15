Hong Kong Book Fair draws readers seeking more than just books

From discovering unexpected titles to meeting favorite creators, visitors to the Hong Kong Book Fair said the experience of browsing books in person remains difficult to replace despite the rise of online shopping and digital reading.

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The 36th Hong Kong Book Fair opened at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday (Jul 15) under this year’s theme, “Cultural Legacy, Joyful Journeys,” attracting readers who said they came not only to buy books but also to enjoy the atmosphere and interactions the fair provides.

A tourist from Shanghai visiting the fair for the first time said she had previously attended book fairs in Shanghai and Tokyo and came to Hong Kong partly because of publishers she had long followed.

“The experience has been very good,” she said, adding that she was particularly looking for history books and titles from her favorite publishers.

A recent secondary school graduate making her second visit said the experience went beyond simply buying books.

She said the venue felt busier and livelier than during her previous visit, and she preferred experiencing the atmosphere in person rather than shopping for books online. The chance to meet her favorite comic artists at autograph sessions was another major attraction.

The fair also serves as a platform connecting readers and creators. Former Miss Asia contestant Moonna Tam visited the fair on its opening day to support her friend Chan Mei-to at the launch of a new book.

Tam said the fair felt more crowded than in previous years she had attended, while the zoning was clearer and booth displays were more elaborate.

For families, the fair offered a chance to encourage children to read beyond digital screens.

One Hong Kong parent said the family had identified many books to buy, mainly picture books and stories, hoping to cultivate the child’s reading habit.

The parent noted that children now spend much of their time looking at electronic screens and said the wide selection of books could attract their attention and encourage them to put down their phones.

This year’s fair features more than 600 cultural events. Its “World of Art & Culture” zone showcases more than 200 books presented with consulates-general in Hong Kong, inviting visitors to explore different cultures through reading.

The Book Fair runs through July 21 alongside the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks, with the three fairs bringing together more than 770 exhibitors from nearly 30 countries and regions.