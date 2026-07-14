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SOCIAL BUZZ

HK guest claims hotel refused refund after finding suspected faeces on bedsheet in Shenzhen

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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Source:online
Source:online

A Hong Kong resident has gone public with a complaint after allegedly finding a suspected faecal stain on a bedsheet during a stay at a hotel near Luohu Port in Shenzhen, in a social media post that has drawn widespread attention online.

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The guest, who had booked a three-night stay, said what sounded like high heels from upstairs past 2am prompted a room change. It was in the new room that the suspicious stain was discovered on the sheets.

Photos of the stain were sent to hotel staff along with a request for a refund and apology. Screenshots later shared by the guest showed the request was denied, with no compensation offered.

The post triggered a wave of criticism online, with many commenters questioning whether the sheets had even been changed before the next guest checked in. Some suggested bringing disposable travel sheets for future cross-border stays.

Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard, contacted the hotel for comment. A staff member said they were not authorized to respond, adding that the matter had been referred to the hotel's parent group and a reply was pending.

Hotel hygiene has come under scrutiny in mainland China following media investigations into cleaning practices at several hotel chains. Under mainland China's hygiene standards for the accommodation industry, bed linen must be changed for each new guest, while items provided for guest use are subject to strict replacement and disinfection requirements. 

The complaint has reignited concerns over hotel hygiene standards and cleaning practices.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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