St Paul’s Co-ed’s five DSE top scorers all eye medicine

St Paul’s Co-educational College produced three super top scorers and two top scorers in this year’s Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination, with all five planning to study medicine.

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Two of the super top scorers took biology, chemistry and economics as electives, while the other super top scorer and the two top scorers studied biology, chemistry and physics.

Top scorer Chong Yi-lam said he has congenital heart disease and experiences episodes about every six months.

Recalling the care he received from doctors during treatment, Chong said he hopes to enter the medical school at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and provide holistic care for future patients.

Super top scorer Ma Tuen-hang said she spent nine days in the intensive care unit shortly after birth. She said hearing about her family’s anxiety at the time, as well as her eventual recovery, helped her understand the profound impact doctors can have on patients’ lives.

Another top scorer, Choy Sin-hang, said he was inspired by friends who had struggled with mood disorders. He hopes to study medicine at the University of Hong Kong and help find solutions for people facing mental health difficulties.

The students also addressed the recent controversy over “MediSafe,” a platform developed by a Form Four student at St Paul’s Co-educational College, which sparked public concern over project authorship and the use of patient data.

Choy said the allegations had somewhat affected student morale. However, he expressed confidence that most of his peers’ research projects were independently developed, and that they would not compromise their integrity for awards.