Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes

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Morning Recap - July 13, 2026
7 hours ago
A mainland woman was arrested on suspicion of uttering counterfeit banknotes after allegedly presenting five counterfeit HK$1,000 banknotes at an HSBC branch in Wan Chai on Monday morning (Jul 13).
The incident occurred at around 9.50am at the HSBC branch at 71-85 Hennessy Road.
Bank staff discovered that the five HK$1,000 banknotes were counterfeit and reported the case to police.
Officers arrived at the scene and arrested the 36-year-old woman following a preliminary investigation.
The five suspected counterfeit banknotes were seized for further investigation.