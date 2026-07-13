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NEWS

Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A mainland woman was arrested on suspicion of uttering counterfeit banknotes after allegedly presenting five counterfeit HK$1,000 banknotes at an HSBC branch in Wan Chai on Monday morning (Jul 13).

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The incident occurred at around 9.50am at the HSBC branch at 71-85 Hennessy Road.

Bank staff discovered that the five HK$1,000 banknotes were counterfeit and reported the case to police.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested the 36-year-old woman following a preliminary investigation.

The five suspected counterfeit banknotes were seized for further investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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