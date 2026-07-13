Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes

A mainland woman was arrested on suspicion of uttering counterfeit banknotes after allegedly presenting five counterfeit HK$1,000 banknotes at an HSBC branch in Wan Chai on Monday morning (Jul 13).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred at around 9.50am at the HSBC branch at 71-85 Hennessy Road.

Bank staff discovered that the five HK$1,000 banknotes were counterfeit and reported the case to police.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested the 36-year-old woman following a preliminary investigation.

The five suspected counterfeit banknotes were seized for further investigation.