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NEWS

HK logged 121 work-related injuries, one fatality under severe weather in 2025

NEWS
11 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong recorded 121 non-fatal work-related injury cases and one fatal case linked to adverse weather or extreme conditions last year, prompting authorities to remind employers to conduct risk assessments and ensure staff safety.

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The figures were revealed on Wednesday by Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han in a written reply to lawmaker Lam Wai-kong, who raised concerns about work arrangements during adverse weather.

Sun said 25 non-fatal cases were recorded in 2024, rising to 121 non-fatal cases and one fatal case in 2025. In the first half of 2026, five non-fatal cases were recorded.

The labor chief said the number of reported employees’ compensation cases related to adverse weather or extreme conditions inevitably varies with annual weather patterns, resulting in occasional sharp fluctuations.

The Labour Relations Division of the Labour Department has also started tracking employment claims arising from adverse weather or extreme conditions since September 2025. As of June this year, no related claims had been recorded.

Sun said the revised “Code of Practice in Times of Adverse Weather and ‘Extreme Conditions’,” published in May, reminds employers to make work arrangements in advance, give prime consideration to employees’ safety and comply with labor legislation.

He added that employers should avoid assigning staff to work during adverse weather or extreme conditions wherever possible. If work is unavoidable, employers should conduct prior risk assessments and take suitable safety measures to minimize work-related risks.

The code also states that employers should provide a travel allowance to designated staff required to report for duty during a No 8 typhoon signal or above, a black rainstorm warning or extreme conditions, if transport services to and from the workplace are not provided.

Sun said authorities would continue to rely on the code, alongside enforcement measures, to safeguard employees working outdoors or commuting during adverse weather.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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