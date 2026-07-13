Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000

The government will launch a three-year pilot scheme offering cash incentives of up to HK$45,000 to eligible households that leave the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) scheme and join the Working Family Allowance (WFA) scheme.

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Funded by the Community Care Fund, the Pilot Scheme for Comprehensive Social Security Assistance Households Transitioning to Working Family Allowance Scheme will begin on October 1 this year. It aims to encourage CSSA recipients with working capability to achieve self-reliance through continuous employment.

To qualify for the cash incentives, households must leave the CSSA scheme on or after October 1 and submit WFA applications with claim months falling between October this year and September 2029.

Households must also remain in continuous employment. They must have at least two consecutive WFA applications approved, covering 12 consecutive claim months, with WFA granted for at least 10 of those 12 months.

All categories of CSSA households may take part in the pilot scheme, and no separate registration is required. The Working Family Allowance Office will identify eligible households through data matching with the Social Welfare Department and notify them.

Eligible households will receive the first-year cash incentive of HK$10,000 after receiving two consecutive WFA payments. The payment will be deposited directly into the bank account used to receive WFA payments.

Households that continue working and remain eligible will receive second- and third-year payouts of HK$15,000 and HK$20,000, respectively. Each eligible household may receive up to three payouts, amounting to a total of HK$45,000.