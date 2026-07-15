Five arrested in raids on two Mong Kok bookshops over alleged sedition: sources

National security police on Wednesday raided two bookshops in Mong Kok and arrested five people on suspicion of acts with seditious intention, according to sources.

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The arrests reportedly followed an earlier Customs inspection of a batch of cargo sent from overseas to Hong Kong that allegedly contained books with seditious content.

After further investigation, officers from the National Security Department and Customs launched a joint operation on Wednesday afternoon at two Mong Kok bookshops, Have A Nice Stay and Greenfield Bookstore.

Three women, aged 30 to 59, and two men, aged 37 to 57, were arrested on suspicion of committing acts with seditious intent. Officers also seized a batch of books and publications during the operation.

Sources said the five arrestees allegedly displayed and sold publications containing seditious content at the shops. The materials were alleged to have incited hatred against the Hong Kong SAR government, the judiciary and law enforcement agencies.

All five were being detained for further investigation.

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According to Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, several undercover officers were seen carrying plastic and cardboard boxes into the building housing Have A Nice Stay on Sai Yeung Choi Street South on Wednesday afternoon. Security personnel were also stationed downstairs to restrict access.

A staff member was reportedly arrested at around 6pm, while evidence was seized from the premises.

The raid came one day after the bookshop announced on social media that it would close on August 30, citing the city’s economic conditions and long-standing considerations.

The arrests marked the second recent operation by the National Security Department targeting bookshops, following last month’s raid on Hunter Bookstore in Sham Shui Po.