Urgent organ donor appeal issued for two critically ill children

The Hospital Authority has issued an urgent appeal for organ donations to save a 13-year-old girl and a six-month-old boy who are in critical condition on life support at Hong Kong Children’s Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 13-year-old patient, Ching Ching, who has congenital heart disease, saw her condition deteriorate rapidly after she was hospitalized for arrhythmia in May.

She is now being sustained by an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine. Her condition has been further complicated by convulsions, subdural hemorrhage, pneumonia and blood clots. She has also required cardiac defibrillation twice this month.

Ching Ching urgently needs a heart and lung transplant. Eligible donors should have type O blood and be between 130 and 150 centimeters tall.

The six-month-old boy, Rufus, was admitted to hospital on June 11 with severe breathing difficulties and was diagnosed with a critical heart condition.

He has since relied on a ventilator and required cardiopulmonary resuscitation after episodes of bradycardia and low blood pressure. He also underwent surgery to implant a left ventricular assist device.

Rufus needs a heart transplant. Eligible donors should weigh between 6.5 and 23 kilograms, and donors of any blood type may be considered.

Both children are currently at the top of their respective transplant waiting lists. Given the extreme urgency of the cases, the Hospital Authority is searching for local donors while also seeking assistance from the mainland through relevant procedures.