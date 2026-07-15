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NEWS

Classic comics and art books lead Sing Tao subsidiary’s book fair lineup

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Global China Circulation & Distribution, a Sing Tao News Corporation subsidiary, will showcase more than 1,200 books at the 36th Hong Kong Book Fair, which opens on Wednesday.

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Located at Booth 1B-A02, the group’s lineup of new releases includes a reprint of Li Chi-tak’s classic comic The Assassination of Emperor Qin and Another World ARTBOOK, which features the complete visual and textual records of the acclaimed Hong Kong animated film.

The group will offer a tiered discount structure similar to previous years, with 20 percent off purchases of one or two books and 25 percent off purchases of three or more.

However, selected popular releases, including the highly anticipated latest anthology by veteran writer Dong Qiao, will not be discounted.

During the seven-day event, visitors can take part in more than 600 cultural activities, including the new ASEAN Literary Festival, which aims to promote cross-regional cultural exchange.

The festival will feature prominent Southeast Asian authors, including celebrated Indonesian novelist Eka Kurniawan and Singaporean writer Clarissa Goenawan, who will discuss the cultural roots of Indonesian literature and cross-border creative narratives.

The Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo will also run alongside the book fair, offering a wide range of sports, edutainment and leisure experiences.

The Hong Kong Playground Association will present the “Fit & Fearless Challenge,” which combines obstacle course racing with physical fitness challenges, allowing visitors to test their strength, agility and coordination.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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