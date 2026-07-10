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NEWS

Morning Recap - July 10, 2026

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18 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

6 visionaries honoured at Sing Tao's Leader of the Year awards

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Six individuals and organisations received Sing Tao's 2025 Leader of the Year awards on Thursday, recognising their contributions across six categories.

(Video) Jackson Wang accepts Leader of the Year award, shares behind-the-scenes leadership insights

International singer Jackson Wang was presented with a Leader of the Year award by Sing Tao News Corporation on Thursday, recognising his influence in culture and performing arts.

2 men arrested in Osaka for smuggling 25kg of gold hidden in lamps and chargers from HK

Two men, a 40-year-old Chinese national and a 47-year-old citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis, have been charged in Osaka for smuggling about 25 kilograms of sheet gold from Hong Kong into Japan, authorities said.

Customs seizes $500,000 cannabis buds at airport, Malaysian man arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 19-year-old Malaysian male passenger at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday after seizing about 3 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds worth about HK$500,000, authorities said.

31 arrested in Yau Ma Tei raid on 4 illegal gambling dens

Police arrested 31 people in a raid on four suspected illegal gambling dens in Yau Ma Tei on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

World/China News

Iran burying Khamenei after new US fighting erupts

Iran on Thursday was laying to rest its former supreme leader Ali Khamenei over four months after his killing in a US-Israeli airstrike, as Tehran's reports of new American attacks and Iranian hits on US allies raised fears of a return to all-out war.

Vehicle transports the coffin of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Reuters
Vehicle transports the coffin of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Reuters

At least 28 killed in shoe factory fire in southeast China, state media says

At least 28 people were killed in a fire at a shoe factory in southeastern China on Thursday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported, after flames engulfed the multi-storey building, trapping workers on the rooftop.

Super Typhoon Bavi approaches Okinawa, over 100 flights cancelled

Super Typhoon Bavi is approaching Japan's Okinawa prefecture, with the Japan Meteorological Agency warning of strong winds, high waves and potential landslides.

Market

Nasdaq ends sharply higher; chip surge offsets Iran worries

The Nasdaq ended sharply higher on Thursday, as Micron Technology fueled a rally in chip stocks that eclipsed fears that renewed U.S. and Iranian attacks might prolong the Middle East conflict and fuel inflation.

World Cup

Mbappe strikes again after missing penalty as France outclass Morocco to reach semi-finals

France captain Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty but curled in a superb goal on the hour as France struck twice in six minutes to brush aside Morocco 2-0 on Thursday and book their spot in the World Cup semi-finals.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Indestructible: why Infantino will survive the firestorm

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been thrust into unparalleled controversy following a highly publicized executive intervention.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump. File Photo/Reuters
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump. File Photo/Reuters

Opinion

The Hand of God | The Fine Print | Victor Dawes SC

The World Cup has once again become the only thing people seem capable of talking about. From The Last Dance or El Ultimo Tango of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, to the new rivalry between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, football has replaced politics, the weather, and even office gossip as the world's favorite topic of conversation.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

From 'presidential' World Cup row to 'seven-day resolution': power of HK's sports mediation | Empowering and Connecting Asia and Africa | Nick Chan

On the eve of the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, US star striker Folarin Balogun was handed a one-match ban following a red card. However, after a personal phone call from United States President Donald Trump to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, FIFA highly unusually suspended the ban for a probationary year, clearing him to play.

recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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