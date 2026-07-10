HK man caught with cocaine worth $48,000 hidden in shoes at Macau border

A 29-year-old Hong Kong man was arrested at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge border on Wednesday for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth about MOP50,000 (HK$48,000) into Macau, judicial police said.

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The suspect was intercepted at the arrival hall of the bridge port. Officers found about 24.96 grams of suspected cocaine wrapped in tissue paper and hidden in his shoe soles.

Police later searched his rented flat in Macau's northern district and seized drug packaging tools and HK$3,000 in suspected proceeds.

The man, who has a history of drug abuse, tested positive for drugs. Investigators believe he had been regularly trafficking drugs into Macau since March for personal use and distribution. He has been handed over to the Public Prosecutions Office on charges of drug trafficking.