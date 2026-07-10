logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK man caught with cocaine worth $48,000 hidden in shoes at Macau border

NEWS
28 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A 29-year-old Hong Kong man was arrested at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge border on Wednesday for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth about MOP50,000 (HK$48,000) into Macau, judicial police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The suspect was intercepted at the arrival hall of the bridge port. Officers found about 24.96 grams of suspected cocaine wrapped in tissue paper and hidden in his shoe soles.

Police later searched his rented flat in Macau's northern district and seized drug packaging tools and HK$3,000 in suspected proceeds.

The man, who has a history of drug abuse, tested positive for drugs. Investigators believe he had been regularly trafficking drugs into Macau since March for personal use and distribution. He has been handed over to the Public Prosecutions Office on charges of drug trafficking.

Macau drug smuggling Hong Kong man

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Pan Gongsheng. Sing Tao
PBOC raises Southbound Bond Connect annual investment quota to 800 billion yuan
FINANCE
07-07-2026 11:48 HKT
Swire Coca-Cola and Subway's Hong Kong and Macau franchisee sign 7.5 years deal
FINANCE
06-07-2026 17:07 HKT
Macau gaming revenue misses as June posts 12.1pc annual decline
FINANCE
01-07-2026 15:23 HKT
Macau man accused of sexually assaulting Myanmar domestic helper after work permit threat
CHINA
10-06-2026 19:03 HKT
REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Macau's gaming revenue rise over 6 percent in May
FINANCE
01-06-2026 16:41 HKT
Macau seven-seater kills 10-year-old boy, driver suspected of failing to yield at crossing
CHINA
28-05-2026 01:49 HKT
A logo of Galaxy Macau, part of the Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), is displayed at a news conference on the gaming resort's results in Hong Kong, China February 28, 2017. REUTERS
Macau's Galaxy Entertainment posts 8 percent rise in Q1 adjusted EBITDA
FINANCE
12-05-2026 15:43 HKT
Visitors pose for photos outside the Grand Lisboa casino operated by SJM Holdings during Lunar New Year in Macau, China, January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Lam Yik
SJM swings from profit to a HK$62 mln loss in Q1
FINANCE
07-05-2026 17:23 HKT
FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of the Venetian Macao, part of Sands China Ltd's development in Macau, China, June 1, 2016. REUTERS
Sands China profit jumps 45 percent in the first quarter
FINANCE
23-04-2026 11:42 HKT
Macau’s finance secretary resigns, citing 'personal reasons'
CHINA
16-04-2026 18:10 HKT
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
08-07-2026 19:18 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days
NEWS
09-07-2026 01:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.