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NEWS

(Video) Jackson Wang accepts Leader of the Year award, shares behind-the-scenes leadership insights

NEWS
54 mins ago
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International singer Jackson Wang was presented with a Leader of the Year award by Sing Tao News Corporation on Thursday, recognising his influence in culture and performing arts.

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Although unable to attend due to overseas commitments, Wang recorded a video message expressing gratitude to Chief Executive John Lee and Sing Tao chairman Karson Choi. He shared insights into his behind-the-scenes leadership role, saying he is involved in many execution details, including writing presentations and overseeing production.

Wang said the award was "a form of encouragement" and gave him "more strength to move forward."

The 32-year-old Hong Kong-born artist, a former youth fencing champion who turned down Olympic and Stanford University opportunities to pursue music, debuted with K-pop group GOT7 in 2014. His solo albums "MAGIC MAN" and its follow-up both reached the Billboard 200 Top 15. He has performed at Coachella three times and undertaken world tours across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Wang is also founder and creative director of lifestyle brand TEAM WANG design and a global ambassador for brands including Cartier, Hennessy, Nike and LV. He has over 32.4 million Instagram followers and more than 100 million across social media platforms.

Wang said he is working on his next album, preparing music video shoots and planning a mainland tour, with new developments for TEAM WANG design also on the horizon. He said he plans to return to Hong Kong to meet fans soon.

Jackson Wang Leader of the Year TEAM WANG

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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