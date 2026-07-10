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NEWS

Discovery Bay primary school's secondary net moved to Islands District from 2027/28

NEWS
15 mins ago
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Sheng Kung Hui Wei Lun Primary School in Discovery Bay, the only primary school on Lantau Island linked to the Central and Western secondary school net, will be transferred to the Islands District net starting from the 2027/28 school year, the Education Bureau announced.

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The school was originally given a special arrangement to join the Central and Western net when it was established in 1993, as Discovery Bay was only accessible by ferry to Central and no public secondary schools were expected in the area. However, many parents from Tung Chung enrolled their children at the school to gain access to prestigious Central and Western secondary schools, which reduced the student population in Tung Chung and at one point meant that Discovery Bay residents' children were assigned to other islands.

The new arrangement will only apply to students admitted from the 2027/28 school year onward. Current students and new Primary One students this September will not be affected.

The bureau said it has taken into account the traffic restrictions in Discovery Bay. Students who are residents of Discovery Bay may apply for cross-net allocation to remain in the Central and Western net by providing address proof through the school.

Wei Lun Primary School secondary school net Discovery Bay

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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