logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

The Hand of God | The Fine Print | Victor Dawes SC

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

The World Cup has once again become the only thing people seem capable of talking about. From The Last Dance or El Ultimo Tango of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, to the new rivalry between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, football has replaced politics, the weather, and even office gossip as the world’s favorite topic of conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Instead of debating formations or offside traps, I found myself wondering what happens when someone decides the referee got it wrong and wants to appeal. It is, admittedly, a very lawyerly way to enjoy the World Cup – occupational hazards come in many forms.

One thing you rarely see is a player or national team rushing off to court over a suspension or eligibility dispute. The reason is simple: Football moves much faster than litigation. If a player is sent off in the quarter-finals, by the time a court hears the case, the tournament would be over and the champions would already have finished their victory parade. As lawyers like to say, “Justice delayed is justice denied.”

That is why FIFA has its own judicial system. Disputes are first decided internally, with appeals going to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland.

During the World Cup, CAS operates a dedicated ad hoc division for urgent cases, conducting hearings remotely and aiming to issue decisions within 48 hours. A player suspended today could be cleared in time for the next match.

Football fans often say “the ball is round,” but sometimes, the biggest game-changer is not an injury-time winner, but a carefully reasoned decision handed down by the Hand of God in Lausanne.

Victor Dawes SC is the former chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
From ‘presidential’ World Cup row to ‘seven-day resolution’: power of HK’s sports mediation | Empowering and Connecting Asia and Africa | Nick Chan
INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
File Photo/Reuters
Meta builds own ‘Polymarket’ following failed Kalshi acquisition | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
INSIGHTS
09-07-2026 05:06 HKT
The tale of immortality and loyalty: the myth of Isis and Osiris | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
09-07-2026 04:59 HKT
The nuisance of power interruption in residential building blocks | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
INSIGHTS
08-07-2026 02:04 HKT
Escape through pages at Hong Kong's summer book fair | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
08-07-2026 02:00 HKT
Tea blending may improve balance, reduce astringency and create a gentler drinking experience for the stomach.
The quiet art of blending two Chinese teas | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
07-07-2026 04:36 HKT
The discipline of evaluation | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng
INSIGHTS
07-07-2026 04:34 HKT
The biggest evidence of HK’s shift to prosperity | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam
INSIGHTS
07-07-2026 04:29 HKT
Master puppeteer of the S&P 500: the US-Iran conflict or AI enthusiasm? | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
06-07-2026 01:44 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump walks off the stage after speaking at a Fourth of July rally, marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 4, 2026. (Reuters)
Clock is ticking for Republicans to win back voters Trump lost | American Lens | Michael Chugani
INSIGHTS
06-07-2026 00:08 HKT
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
08-07-2026 19:18 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days
NEWS
09-07-2026 01:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.