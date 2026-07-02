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NEWS

6 visionaries honoured at Sing Tao’s Leader of the Year awards

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Six individuals and organisations received Sing Tao's 2025 Leader of the Year awards on Thursday, recognising their contributions across six categories.

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In the Community/Public Affairs/Environment & Conservation category, "Green@Community" was honoured. Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan said the award was encouraging and noted that recycling efforts have gained significant public momentum.

Randy Lai, CEO of McDonald's Hong Kong, won the Commerce & Industry/Finance category. She credited her team and encouraged young people to "stay hungry" – maintaining curiosity and embracing challenges.

Professor Bian Zhaoxiang, Hospital Chief Executive of the Chinese Medicine Hospital of Hong Kong, won the Education/Professions/Technology & Innovation category. He said he hoped to further advance clinical and research standards and promote the internationalisation of Chinese medicine.

The Sports category was awarded to the Kai Tak Sports Park team. CEO Andrew Kam said the team will continue to contribute to Hong Kong's mega events and work with retail, dining and hotel sectors to boost tourism and economic growth.

The Young Entrepreneur category went to Professor Martin Chu, co-founder and CEO of i2Cool. He encouraged researchers to persist through setbacks and bring their achievements to society.

International singer Jackson Wang, who won the Culture/Performing Arts category, sent a video message thanking Sing Tao for the award.

Leader of the Year Sing Tao awards Kai Tak Sports Park

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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