2 men arrested in Osaka for smuggling 25kg of gold hidden in lamps and chargers from HK

Two men, a 40-year-old Chinese national and a 47-year-old citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis, have been charged in Osaka for smuggling about 25 kilograms of sheet gold from Hong Kong into Japan, authorities said.

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On February 22, 2025, a shipment declared as desk lamps arrived at Kansai International Airport from Hong Kong. Inspection revealed 288 sheets of gold weighing about 12 kilograms, valued at more than 170 million yen (about HK$8.2 million), hidden inside the lamps.

On February 26, another shipment declared as battery chargers arrived, containing 1,368 sheets of gold weighing about 13.2 kilograms, valued at more than 190 million yen (about HK$9.17 million).

The two men allegedly conspired with unidentified individuals to evade about 36.32 million yen (about HK$1.75 million) in consumption tax. The Chinese national was responsible for processing and selling the gold, while the other issued instructions. Police believe they met through social media and were taking orders from abroad.