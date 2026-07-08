Morning Recap - July 8, 2026

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Embryo mix-up clinic apologises and pledges full cooperation with police probe

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Heal Fertility has expressed deep shock over an embryo biopsy sample mix-up that has triggered a police investigation, apologising to affected patients and pledging full cooperation with authorities, the fertility clinic said in a statement on Wednesday.

Embryo mix-up clinic linked to ex-HK financial chief's group with medical heavyweights among advisers

Heal Fertility, the fertility clinic at the centre of an embryo biopsy sample mix-up that has triggered a police investigation, is part of the New Frontier medical group founded by former Financial Secretary Antony Leung and former Blackstone managing director Carl Wu.

Antony Leung, former Financial Secretary and founder of New Frontier Health.

Police raid drug lab in Sham Shui Po, arrest 3, seize $231,000 narcotics

Police raided a suspected drug manufacturing laboratory in Sham Shui Po on Monday, arresting three people and seizing narcotics worth about HK$231,000, authorities said.

Father subdues son armed with scissors at transitional housing flat, both injured

A father subdued his son after the younger man was found holding scissors at a transitional housing flat in Kai Fuk Court in the early hours of Wednesday, with both sustaining injuries, police said.

Election Committee subsector elections set for Nov 22

The 2026 Election Committee subsector ordinary elections will be held on November 22, with voting hours from 9am to 6pm, the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau said in a paper submitted to the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

Customs seizes $800,000 cocaine hidden in passenger's shoes at airport

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 21-year-old male passenger at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday after seizing about 1 kilogram of suspected cocaine worth about HK$800,000 hidden in the shoes he was wearing, authorities said.

Mainland man dies after collapsing on Lam Tin coach

A 48-year-old mainland Chinese man died after collapsing on a coach at the Lam Tin Public Transport Interchange on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

World/China News

US reinstates sanctions on Iranian oil sales after LNG, oil tanker attacks

The United States on Tuesday re-imposed sanctions on Iranian oil, as a U.S. official warned that Iran's attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz were "wholly unacceptable" and would be met with consequences.

Photo: Reuters

UK populist leader Farage to quit parliament, seek re-election after gift allegations

Nigel Farage, leader of the populist Reform UK party, said on Tuesday he was standing down to fight again for his place in parliament, in what he called a war against an establishment bent on discrediting him with accusations about his finances.

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's Reform UK party makes a statement, in London. Photo: Reuters

Biohacker Bryan Johnson reveals incurable stomach disease that 'eats itself'

Bryan Johnson, the tech entrepreneur renowned for his extreme anti-ageing regimen, has revealed he has been diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune condition in which his stomach is attacking itself.

In 2023, Brian Johnson (right) used blood transfusions from his teenage son in an attempt to reverse cell damage

Rocket Force marks 89th anniversary of Marco Polo Bridge Incident with missile poster

China's People's Liberation Army Rocket Force commemorated the 89th anniversary of the Marco Polo Bridge Incident on Tuesday with a poster featuring stone lions from the bridge alongside images of launching missiles.

Russia's largest oil refinery halts operations after Ukrainian drone strike, sources say

Russia's largest oil refinery, the Omsk refinery, has halted operations following a Ukrainian drone attack on Monday, two industry sources said on Tuesday, in one of Ukraine's longest-range strikes of the conflict.

Photo: Reuters

Mbappe fires back at Paraguayan senator's racist attack after France victory

France striker Kylian Mbappe hit back at a Paraguayan senator, describing her as a "despicable woman" on Monday after she launched a racist attack on him following Paraguay's elimination from the World Cup.

Market

S&P 500 ends down as AI worries hit chipmakers

The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in Micron Technology and other chipmakers due to mounting doubts about the sustainability of Wall Street's AI-driven rally.

Sports

Tearful Messi inspires Argentina to stunning comeback win over Egypt

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a remarkable World Cup fightback as they came from two goals down to beat Egypt 3-2 in a dramatic last-16 game on Tuesday before sobbing tears of relief at the final whistle.

Photo: Reuters

Magic mortal Messi rescues Argentina and lives to fight another day

Lionel Messi broke down in tears at the final whistle, consoled by his Argentina teammates as the captain appeared to realise just how close his World Cup dream came to ending on Tuesday in a game in which he missed a penalty before coming up with a vital late equaliser.

Photo: Reuters

Egypt coach blasts refereeing and turns his back on World Cup

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan will not be watching any more of the World Cup, he said on Tuesday, blaming refereeing errors for his country's heartbreaking elimination from the tournament at the hands of Argentina.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan. Photo: Reuters

Editorial

The return wave: why UK economic strain and political volatility are driving Hongkongers back

A wave of Hong Kong emigrants is expected to return home from the United Kingdom, as a recent survey revealed that only 22 percent of surveyed British National (Overseas) families intend to "definitely stay in the UK." A large percentage are actively seeking an exit strategy, primarily spurred by the British government's policies – outlined in its immigration white paper – which propose an extended, more rigorous time frame for permanent settlement.

Opinion

The nuisance of power interruption in residential building blocks | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung

I have often praised the high level of reliability of our public utilities, among which power supply, with a reliability of 99.999 percent, is certainly at the top of my list.

Escape through pages at Hong Kong's summer book fair | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

Each summer, Hong Kong's publishing world gathers under one roof for a week – and this year, the Hong Kong Book Fair returns from July 15 to 21 with a renewed sense of purpose.