logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Mbappe fires back at Paraguayan senator's racist attack after France victory

WORLD
22 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

France striker Kylian Mbappe hit back at a Paraguayan senator, describing her as a "despicable woman" on Monday after she launched a racist attack on him following Paraguay's elimination from the World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Mbappe's penalty proved the difference in a bruising and ill-tempered match as France won 1-0 in Philadelphia on Saturday to advance to the quarter-finals.

Celeste Amarilla wrote a long, racist tirade on X, describing Mbappe as a "colonised Cameroonian, desperately trying to pass himself off as French," and as a "brute" who had not learned to write.

Paraguay's players should have slapped him after the match, she added.

Mbappe, the France captain, responded with a strongly worded statement defending not only himself but also the Paraguay players.

"Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition," he wrote.

"Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country.

"I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world."

CRIMINAL COMPLAINT

The French Football Federation (FFF) escalated the matter, announcing plans to file a criminal complaint, describing her remarks as "utterly abhorrent and unacceptable".

"These remarks are criminal and reprehensible. They must be prosecuted here as elsewhere. The FFF is reporting the matter to the public prosecutor's office with a view to legal proceedings," it said.

"These remarks bring shame upon those who make them and those who disseminate them. The players of the French national team represent France; it is our country that is being insulted."

The Paraguayan government said it "deplores and rejects the statements" made by Amarilla, saying they are "contrary to the values ​​and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity that our country promotes."

"The statements of the aforementioned legislator correspond exclusively to the exercise of her individual responsibility as a member of the Legislative Branch and in no way represent the position of the Government of the Republic of Paraguay or the Paraguayan people," it said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron's office said the Paraguayan president had written to him to express support and condemned the remarks.

Macron on Tuesday offered words of support for the captain. "Another goal for Kylian Mbappe. Against racism this time. All my support. When words smear, our values ​​respond: dignity, respect, fraternity," he said in a post on X.

Basilio Nunez, the leader of the South American country's legislature, said the comments do not represent the "genuine values" of Paraguayans.

"As President of the National Congress, I strongly reject racist, xenophobic messages and those that incite violence against any person," Nunez said.

"The Paraguayan national team gave their all with honour and grit at the World Cup. Politics and sports should be kept separate."

France's assistant coach Guy Stephan said: "We haven't spoken with Kylian yet, haven't had the opportunity.

"But in three words: it's disgraceful, vile, outrageous."

Reuters

World Cup 2026Mbapperacist attackParaguayCeleste Amarilla

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez confirms departure after loss
FOOTBALL
16 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Ronaldo says his last World Cup is over but Portugal decision can wait
FOOTBALL
16 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
FIFA rejects Belgium challenge over Balogun eligibility, Trump calls red card U-turn 'brilliant'
WORLD
21 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Euphoric homecoming for Cape Verde after heroic World Cup run ends
WORLD
06-07-2026 04:21 HKT
France's Desire Doue, Kylian Mbappe and teammates celebrate after the match (Reuters)
Deschamps keeps his cool as France survive Paraguay's provocation
FOOTBALL
05-07-2026 12:55 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Mbappe uncorks France as Sweden are swept aside in Champagne World Cup show
FOOTBALL
01-07-2026 08:01 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Paraguay beat Germany on penalties to reach World Cup last 16
FOOTBALL
30-06-2026 07:44 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Gabriel Martinelli's late winner helps Brazil rally past Japan
FOOTBALL
30-06-2026 04:34 HKT
Over 300 fans pack Olympian City for Japan-Brazil World Cup clash
NEWS
30-06-2026 02:03 HKT
Photo: Reuters
One killed in shooting at site of California World Cup fan zone
WORLD
29-06-2026 23:30 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
10 hours ago
(File photo)
Domestic helpers’ 30pc pay rise may slam door on incoming foreign workers, employers’ group warns
NEWS
06-07-2026 18:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.