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Police raid drug lab in Sham Shui Po, arrest 3, seize $231,000 narcotics

NEWS
49 mins ago
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Police raided a suspected drug manufacturing laboratory in Sham Shui Po on Monday, arresting three people and seizing narcotics worth about HK$231,000, authorities said.

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Officers from the Mong Kok district special duty squad raided a unit on Cheung Sha Wan Road following intelligence and investigations. Inside, they found about 420 grams of suspected ice, about 5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 48 suspected etomidate e-cigarette capsules, 21 litres of suspected liquid etomidate, 4,633 empty suspected etomidate capsules and a batch of suspected drug manufacturing tools.

Two local men and one local woman, aged between 35 and 55, were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing and trafficking dangerous drugs. One of the men is believed to be the tenant of the unit.

All three are being detained for investigation.

Sham Shui Po drug lab arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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