Police raid drug lab in Sham Shui Po, arrest 3, seize $231,000 narcotics

Police raided a suspected drug manufacturing laboratory in Sham Shui Po on Monday, arresting three people and seizing narcotics worth about HK$231,000, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Officers from the Mong Kok district special duty squad raided a unit on Cheung Sha Wan Road following intelligence and investigations. Inside, they found about 420 grams of suspected ice, about 5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 48 suspected etomidate e-cigarette capsules, 21 litres of suspected liquid etomidate, 4,633 empty suspected etomidate capsules and a batch of suspected drug manufacturing tools.

Two local men and one local woman, aged between 35 and 55, were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing and trafficking dangerous drugs. One of the men is believed to be the tenant of the unit.

All three are being detained for investigation.