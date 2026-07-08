Rocket Force marks 89th anniversary of Marco Polo Bridge Incident with missile poster

China's People's Liberation Army Rocket Force commemorated the 89th anniversary of the Marco Polo Bridge Incident on Tuesday with a poster featuring stone lions from the bridge alongside images of launching missiles, with the captions: "89 years on! The scars of war still mark our nation" and "Today, the land is at peace, and the Dongfeng missiles soar like rainbows."

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The official WeChat account of the Rocket Force said: "On July 7, 1937, Japanese invaders shelled Wanping City, creating the shocking Marco Polo Bridge Incident. Remembering history is to better create the future. With the lessons of the past still fresh, we will never allow the tragedy to repeat itself."

On July 7, 1937, Japanese troops, conducting exercises near the Marco Polo Bridge in Beijing, demanded entry to the city to search for a missing soldier. Their request was refused, and they launched an attack – an event that marked the beginning of Japan's full-scale invasion of China.