logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Domestic helpers’ 30pc pay rise may slam door on incoming foreign workers, employers’ group warns

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

While foreign domestic workers in the city are demanding fairer pay, employers are warning that the proposed 30 percent increase could damage the employment relationship, shutting the door on newcomers.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This follows the call from the Hong Kong Federation of Asian Domestic Workers Unions to raise the minimum allowable wage from HK$5,100 to HK$6,670, and the monthly meal allowance doubled to HK$2,770. 

Speaking on a radio program this morning, chairwoman of the Hong Kong Employers of Overseas Domestic Helpers' Association, Betty Yung Ma Shan-yee, clarified the minimum wage does not reflect helpers’ actual earnings.

"Employers will offer a raise if a helper performs well," Yung said, warning that a government-mandated hike would not be seen as recognition, but as a strain on employer-employee ties. 

Wage hike could reduce hiring

Yung further explained that the minimum wage primarily serves as a benchmark for newly arrived helpers signing their first contracts, adding that actual pay often exceeds the minimum based on performance and tenure. 

Highlighting that many employers are from middle- and lower-income families, she cautioned that the wage hike could increase their financial burden, which might deter them from hiring. 

She struck a cautious note that job opportunities could be stifled for those seeking to work in Hong Kong if the number of employers decreases due to rising costs. 

"It is more important to maintain a reasonable wage level," she said, noting that it would allow more families to afford helpers and create more job opportunities. 

Yung also pushed back over the proposed meal allowance increase, noting the allowance was never meant to replace daily meals, only to cover rare occasions like employers traveling. 

She added that the association has been encouraging employers to dine with their helpers and treat them as family members to foster better relations.

"If you tell them to eat by themselves, aren't you treating them as outsiders?" Yung asked. 

Increasing the mandatory allowance, she said, could prompt some helpers to demand the payment instead of sharing meals together, further undermining relationships.

domestic helpers

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
14-04-2026 13:38 HKT
Christopher Hui.
Govt enhances regulation of licensed money lenders to curb over-borrowing
FINANCE
15-03-2026 17:12 HKT
Helpers held over suspected child abuse as four-month-old undergoes brain surgery
NEWS
21-01-2026 17:57 HKT
2 maids arrested after 4-month-old boy found with brain bleed; father calls it 'murder'
NEWS
21-01-2026 00:13 HKT
Migrant domestic workers seek support, solace after Hong Kong fire
NEWS
01-12-2025 12:34 HKT
Police uncover illegal abortion network among domestic helpers
NEWS
08-08-2025 17:59 HKT
Man remanded in custody for fatal 'weight-loss' beating on girlfriend
NEWS
21 mins ago
CUHK offers over $600,000 in scholarships for top HKDSE scorers
NEWS
23 mins ago
Secondary school allocation results out tomorrow, with 95pc getting top three choices
NEWS
25 mins ago
New Territories to hit 38 degrees Celsius as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan
NEWS
05-07-2026 18:37 HKT
IB results: Victoria Shanghai Academy, St Stephen’s College post best-ever scores
NEWS
18 hours ago
logo
(Video) Tai Po Road crash victim, 21, was devoted son who worked multiple jobs to support sick father
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.