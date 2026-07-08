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Escape through pages at Hong Kong's summer book fair | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

INSIGHTS
47 mins ago
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Each summer, Hong Kong’s publishing world gathers under one roof for a week – and this year, the Hong Kong Book Fair returns from July 15 to 21 with a renewed sense of purpose. The halls of the Convention and Exhibition Centre will once again fill with readers pulling wheeled suitcases, parents compiling children’s book lists, and publishers eager to gauge the city’s literary pulse.

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Now in its 36th edition, the fair is centered on the theme “Cultural Legacy – Joyful Journeys.” It invites visitors to see heritage not as something carried in stories, but translated across languages and reimagined with every turn of a page.

The title speaks to the city’s enduring strengths: deep Chinese literary traditions, a cosmopolitan readership and a long-standing appetite for exploring the wider world. Organizers say the aim is to encourage readers to treat culture not as museum-piece nostalgia but as a starting point – whether for a physical journey abroad or the imaginative leap of a novel.

Alongside the main book fair, the HKTDC is once again broadening appeal by running the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and the World of Snacks at the same venue. One ticket covers all three events, making it an easy choice for families seeking a full-day summer outing.

Opening hours have also been extended to accommodate different audiences, with most days running from 10am to 10pm, allowing office workers to visit after work. Programming remains the fair’s quiet strength. Seminars featuring visiting and local authors, thematic zones, and a strong emphasis on children’s reading and educational titles reflect the city’s ongoing concern for literacy and language skills.

At the same time, the growing presence of Hong Kong university presses and cultural agencies at this year’s international book fairs shows that the city’s publishing industry is actively expanding its reach. The Hong Kong Book Fair is part of that wider effort to build overseas partnerships and connect local writers with global audiences.

For readers, the appeal is seven days to browse an extensive array of new authors and familiar favorites, and a reminder that, even in a hyper-digital city, the printed page still offers a distinctive escape.

Bernard Charnwut Chan is the chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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