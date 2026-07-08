Biohacker Bryan Johnson reveals incurable stomach disease that 'eats itself'

Bryan Johnson, the tech entrepreneur renowned for his extreme anti-ageing regimen, has revealed he has been diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune condition in which his stomach is attacking itself.

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The 48-year-old biohacker, who reportedly spends US$2 million annually on health optimisation, disclosed on social media that he has autoimmune gastritis – a disease affecting only 2 to 5 per cent of the population. He wrote that while standard medical care "concedes defeat" and offers only management, he would "try and solve" the condition.

Johnson launched his "Blueprint" anti-ageing programme in 2021, hiring more than 30 doctors and experts to oversee his treatments. He follows a strict vegan diet, takes dozens of supplements daily, exercises at high intensity three times a week, and undergoes frequent medical checks.

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The billionaire has previously claimed his regimen helped eliminate microplastics from his testicles and reverse balding. In 2023, he made headlines with a family "three-generation blood swap" – transfusing blood from his 17-year-old son into himself, and then giving his own blood to his 70-year-old father. He abandoned the therapy after three months, citing a lack of results.

Johnson, who previously struggled with stress, weight gain and chronic depression, said he was unaware he had autoimmune gastritis despite it causing irreversible damage including nutritional deficiency, anaemia and increased cancer risk. He noted low ferritin levels – a protein that stores iron – without anaemia as an early warning sign he had missed.

After a series of tests, including blood biomarkers and stomach biopsies, doctors confirmed the diagnosis. Johnson, who was diagnosed with hypothyroidism at 21, said his iron deficiency, autoimmune thyroid disease and autoimmune gastritis were all linked, making each condition difficult to treat.

Symptoms of autoimmune gastritis, which are often absent, can include abdominal pain, iron deficiency, loss of appetite, nausea and unexplained weight loss.