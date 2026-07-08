logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Biohacker Bryan Johnson reveals incurable stomach disease that 'eats itself'

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
In 2023, Brian Johnson (right) used blood transfusions from his teenage son in an attempt to reverse cell damage
In 2023, Brian Johnson (right) used blood transfusions from his teenage son in an attempt to reverse cell damage

Bryan Johnson, the tech entrepreneur renowned for his extreme anti-ageing regimen, has revealed he has been diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune condition in which his stomach is attacking itself.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 48-year-old biohacker, who reportedly spends US$2 million annually on health optimisation, disclosed on social media that he has autoimmune gastritis – a disease affecting only 2 to 5 per cent of the population. He wrote that while standard medical care "concedes defeat" and offers only management, he would "try and solve" the condition.

Johnson launched his "Blueprint" anti-ageing programme in 2021, hiring more than 30 doctors and experts to oversee his treatments. He follows a strict vegan diet, takes dozens of supplements daily, exercises at high intensity three times a week, and undergoes frequent medical checks.

FB@Bryan Johnson
+2

The billionaire has previously claimed his regimen helped eliminate microplastics from his testicles and reverse balding. In 2023, he made headlines with a family "three-generation blood swap" – transfusing blood from his 17-year-old son into himself, and then giving his own blood to his 70-year-old father. He abandoned the therapy after three months, citing a lack of results.

Johnson, who previously struggled with stress, weight gain and chronic depression, said he was unaware he had autoimmune gastritis despite it causing irreversible damage including nutritional deficiency, anaemia and increased cancer risk. He noted low ferritin levels – a protein that stores iron – without anaemia as an early warning sign he had missed.

After a series of tests, including blood biomarkers and stomach biopsies, doctors confirmed the diagnosis. Johnson, who was diagnosed with hypothyroidism at 21, said his iron deficiency, autoimmune thyroid disease and autoimmune gastritis were all linked, making each condition difficult to treat.

Symptoms of autoimmune gastritis, which are often absent, can include abdominal pain, iron deficiency, loss of appetite, nausea and unexplained weight loss.

Bryan Johnson autoimmune gastritis Blueprint

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
US reinstates sanctions on Iranian oil sales after LNG, oil tanker attacks
WORLD
42 mins ago
Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's Reform UK party makes a statement, in London. Photo: Reuters
UK populist leader Farage to quit parliament, seek re-election after gift allegations
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo: Reuters
Russia's largest oil refinery halts operations after Ukrainian drone strike, sources say
WORLD
4 hours ago
Mbappe fires back at Paraguayan senator's racist attack after France victory
WORLD
5 hours ago
A person holds a South Korean flag in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, December 6, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji/File photo
South Korean law targeting false online information takes effect
WORLD
10 hours ago
Performers in Pikachu costumes dance at a Splash show and Pokemon Go Park event in Yokohama, Japan August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
'Pokemon airport' opens to help Japanese quake-hit region
WORLD
11 hours ago
Britain's Prince Harry arrives during the first week of a nine-week trial lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, which Britain's Prince Harry and others are suing over allegations of privacy breaches dating back 30 years, at the High Court in London, Britain, January 22, 2026. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
Prince Harry in London on judgment day in his legal battle against the Daily Mail
WORLD
12 hours ago
Photo by - / SATELLITE IMAGE ©2026 VANTOR / AFP This handout satellite image released by Vantor shows large crowds of mourners congregating at Enghelab Square in Tehran on July 6, 2026, during the funeral procession for Iran's slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei.
Crowds bid farewell to Khamenei in Iranian holy city of Qom
WORLD
13 hours ago
Mourners attend a prayer for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and U.S. airstrikes, at the Jamkaran Mosque, in Qom, Iran, July 7, 2026. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Ship hit in Hormuz as millions march for ayatollah; Iran says no talks unless Trump halts threats
WORLD
13 hours ago
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint-press conference with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto following their meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 7, 2026. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Indonesia, India sign BrahMos missile deal
WORLD
14 hours ago
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
15 hours ago
(File photo)
Domestic helpers’ 30pc pay rise may slam door on incoming foreign workers, employers’ group warns
NEWS
06-07-2026 18:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.