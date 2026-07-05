Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage

The Hong Kong Federation of Asian Domestic Workers Unions urged the government to raise the minimum allowable wage for foreign domestic helpers from HK$5,100 to HK$6,670 and increase the monthly food allowance to HK$2,770 during a Labour Department consultation on Sunday (Jul 5).

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The federation said the proposed wage increase reflects inflation, wage freezes in 10 of the past 30 years and a pay cut in 2003, adding that helpers have seen a significant decline in their real wages.

It also urged authorities to more than double the monthly food allowance from HK$1,236 to HK$2,770, saying the amount should be sufficient to provide three proper meals a day.

Federation chair Phobsuk Gasing said a meal now costs at least HK$40 and some helpers survive on instant noodles and bread. She said inadequate food and long working hours could increase the risk of illness.

The federation also called for amendments to the Standard Employment Contract to require employers to provide well-ventilated accommodation with fans or air conditioning, and urged the government to introduce heat stress guidelines for domestic helpers.