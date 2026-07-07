Night Recap - July 7, 2026

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Students smile in relief as 95pc get top three choices in secondary school allocation

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The weight lifted off most Primary Six shoulders on Tuesday morning as the Secondary School Places Allocation (SSPA) results confirmed their first-choice placements.

Taxi courtesy campaign launched to improve service standards

The Hong Kong Taxi Council officially launched its Taxi Courtesy Campaign 2026 on Tuesday, calling on drivers to put passengers first and refrain from cherry-picking, refusing hires or overcharging.

Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair

An employers’ group has pushed back against a union proposal to raise the minimum allowable wage for foreign domestic helpers from HK$5,100 to HK$6,770, saying the increase would be too steep for most employers.

Hong Kong doctor accused of improperly issuing over 1,000 vaccine exemption certificates

A 76-year-old registered physician in Hong Kong improperly issued more than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine exemption certificates between June and September 2022, without conducting physical examinations or follow-up questions, a court heard Tuesday.

HK launches public consultation to target loopholes in sexual offence law

As the city moves to improve its legal framework regarding sexual offences, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung reaffirmed that Hong Kong courts will maintain jurisdiction even if an illegal sexual act takes place overseas.

Business Today

Chinese yuan not a substitute to US dollar, can play larger role in future: Paul Chan

The Chinese yuan is not a substitute, but a complement to the US dollar and other established reserve currencies, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po.

HK drops to fourth most expensive city for luxury spending

Hong Kong has slipped one place to become the world's fourth most expensive city, while Singapore maintained its position as the world’s most expensive city for the fourth consecutive year, according to Julius Baer’s Global Wealth and Lifestyle Report 2026 released on Tuesday.

Hong Kong launches central gold clearing system, boosting world’s gold hub status

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced on Tuesday the start of the trial operation of Hong Kong’s central clearing system for gold – enhancing the gold trading ecosystem for global investors and institutional capital seeking safe-haven assets.

Yen pinned near 40-year low in test of Tokyo's intervention resolve

The yen weakened anew on ​Tuesday as traders grew emboldened to push the currency lower with no sign yet ‌of intervention by Japanese authorities, though the risk of a surprise yen-buying move by Tokyo kept losses in check.

Only 13pc of Hongkongers feel financially secure amid soaring costs: survey

Only 13 percent of Hong Kong residents feel highly financially secure, representing a 5-percentage-point drop from last year, according to a survey by Sun Life Asia.

World/China

Prince Harry in London on judgment day in his legal battle against the Daily Mail

Prince Harry, the estranged younger son of King Charles, will be in London without his wife and family when he hears later on Tuesday whether he has won a hugely expensive court case against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

Norway urges China to help bring Russia to Ukraine peace talks

Norway wants China to use its ties to the Russian leadership to help bring about a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraineand improve Beijing's relations with Europe, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Monday.

Graffiti artist accused of scaling Australian bridge tower and painting giant cartoon bird

Australian police arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly scaled a 140-metre-high (460-foot) tower of a cantilever bridge in the city of Melbourne and painted a giant cartoon bird on it.

Tornadoes wreak havoc across central China as Typhoon Bavi looms offshore

Two tornadoes wrought devastation in central China's Hubei province, killing at least 11 people, as winds of up to 149 kph (93 mph) overturned cars and ripped roofs from buildings, state media said on Tuesday.

South Korean law targeting false online information takes effect

South Korea began enforcing Tuesday a revised law targeting false information posted online, toughening penalties for repeat offenders despite concerns over the impact on free speech.