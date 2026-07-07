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NEWS

Hong Kong expands women’s health support through Wellness Satellites

NEWS
59 mins ago
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Hong Kong’s three Women Wellness Satellites plan to introduce pre-pregnancy services within this year, while the government is also exploring the introduction of Chinese medicine services tailored to women’s health needs.

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The opening ceremony of the Women Wellness Satellites under the Primary Healthcare Commission was held on Tuesday.

With support from the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust for related works and medical equipment, the three centers have been renamed the Jockey Club Women Wellness Satellite (Hong Kong), Jockey Club Women Wellness Satellite (Kowloon) and Jockey Club Women Wellness Satellite (New Territories), effective from Tuesday.

The three satellites have commenced operations in phases since June last year. They form a network with District Health Centres and District Health Centre Expresses across all 18 districts to provide eligible women with prevention-oriented and more personalized health services.

As of the end of April this year, the satellites had recorded more than 18,200 attendances.

Under Secretary for Health Cecilia Fan Yuen-man said integrating the services of the Department of Health’s Woman Health Centres and setting up the satellites implemented the development directions and strategies set out in the Primary Healthcare Blueprint.

She said the move also aligned with the Chief Executive’s proposal in the 2024 Policy Address to promote primary healthcare development on all fronts, reflecting the government’s emphasis on women’s health.

“To address the specific health needs of women planning for pregnancy, the WWS plans to introduce pre-pregnancy services within this year. The services will cover health assessments, individual consultations and education, doctor consultations as well as examinations and follow-ups according to protocol-driven care pathways,” Fan said.

“At the same time, the Government is actively exploring the introduction of Chinese medicine services at the WWS tailored to women’s health needs, with a view to providing women with a more comprehensive health support network.”

Through a co-payment model, the satellites provide personalized women’s health services to holders of a Hong Kong identity card or a Certificate of Exemption.

Women who wish to use the services must register as members of a District Health Centre and give consent to enroll in eHealth. The centers will then arrange health risk assessments and family doctor pairings, and refer users to the satellites when needed.

Apart from free health education for eligible women, the satellites offer basic health assessments, individual consultations, cervical cancer and breast cancer screenings upon payment of a co-payment fee.

After assessment, participants with clinical needs for laboratory tests may also access relevant private laboratory services.

The satellites have also introduced a range of value-added services, including breast ultrasound scans, 3D mammograms, human papillomavirus DNA testing, HPV self-sampling tests and vaccination services.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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