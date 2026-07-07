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HKUST Business School unveils new Admiralty center as flexible learning hub

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Winona Cheung

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Assistant Dean (Administration) of HKUST Business School Chris Tsang (left) and Dean Frederik Anseel
Assistant Dean (Administration) of HKUST Business School Chris Tsang (left) and Dean Frederik Anseel

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) announced on Tuesday the phased opening of its Business School Central in Admiralty, featuring flexible multi-functional classrooms for professional and executive courses while advancing its vision as a cross-border business connector and artificial intelligence (AI) education pioneer.

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The 30,000-square-foot venue commenced operation in May following a six-month renovation project on the former site of Metropol Restaurant. It includes four classrooms with a total capacity of 280 seats, which can be reconfigured based on event scale, including a single venue accommodating up to 180 attendees. 

Additionally, the center includes 12 breakout rooms, conference rooms, and an expansive Open Learning Hub designed to foster spontaneous learning, discussion, and social interaction. The outdoor space also features a recreation of HKUST’s iconic landmark, the “Circle of Time.”

Assistant Dean (Administration) of HKUST Business School Chris Tsang said that the center primarily serves as a teaching space for taught postgraduate and executive education programs. As most students enrolled in these programs are working professionals, the center’s location is much more convenient compared to the HKUST Clear Water Bay campus. 

HKUST's iconic Circle of Time
The new center includes four classrooms providing a total capacity of around 280 seats.
The center features 12 breakout rooms.
+1
A classroom also supports hybrid learning.

The center will also support activities such as corporate collaborations, alumni networking, community engagement, and program promotion. Tsang said that while no specific utilization targets have been set, he expects the center’s use for evening classes and daytime activities to increase over the coming school year. 

On the school’s long-term development, the newly appointed Dean Frederik Anseel, who assumed leadership six months ago, said that the world is undergoing two major shifts: China’s rapid technological growth and the emergence of the AI era. 

He said the school has integrated AI into its core curriculum to nurture the next generation of business leaders, equipped with both an international perspective and AI competitiveness, citing the “Major+AI” program for undergraduates to extend their majors with tailored AI technology applications.

“We want to grow and develop towards becoming a business school that is not just teaching and educating students in a classroom like this. But basically, we want to create a business school that brings people together,” he said.

HKUST Business School

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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