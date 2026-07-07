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NEWS

Hong Kong doctor accused of improperly issuing over 1,000 vaccine exemption certificates

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Angela Shen

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(file photo)
(file photo)

A 76-year-old registered physician in Hong Kong improperly issued more than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine exemption certificates between June and September 2022, without conducting physical examinations or follow-up questions, a court heard Tuesday.

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Dr Tai Kong-shing and a female business associate are jointly charged with one count of accessing a computer with a view to dishonest gain for themselves or another. 

Tai faces additional 17 charges, including money laundering. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty and are standing trial.

Prosecutors called a witness surnamed Yeung who had received one of the certificates to testify in the District Court this morning. 

The witness testified to having been granted immunity from prosecution by the Department of Justice in exchange for truthful testimony. 

Under the immunity agreement, the witness would not be prosecuted on the computer-related charge if the witness gave honest evidence.

The witness told the court of first visiting Tai on February 11, 2022, after seeing online recommendations in a Tai Po Facebook group, mentioning a clinic that could issue exemption certificates. 

“I asked if they issued vaccine exemption certificates,” Yeung recalled. “Dr. Tai asked if someone had referred me, and I told him about the Facebook group.”

Tai then asked about the witness’s medical history. The witness mentioned having undergone stomach surgery as a child in mainland China and frequently suffering from gastritis and acid reflux. “I told him that’s why I wanted an exemption certificate,” the witness said.

Tai quoted a price of HK$1,500. The witness paid and later received the document from staff. 

The entire consultation lasted about 10 minutes, and Tai did not perform any physical examination. Yeung also said that low blood pressure, allergies, asthma or stress ulcers were never mentioned during that consultation.

Six months later when the certificate expired, the witness returned for a second visit. 

Tai asked if Yeung had been there before, and the witness said yes and requested a new certificate. Tai quoted a price of more than HK$3,000, which the witness agreed to pay.

The witness denied previously telling Tai about having received an HPV vaccine or having skin allergies. 

Yeung also denied that Tai had performed an oral examination to check for acid erosion on teeth, which the defense suggested.

District Judge Ernest Lin Kam-hung asked why the witness was reluctant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the witness replied: “Because of physical concerns. There were reports about side effects, and I got scared, so I didn’t get vaccinated.”

Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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