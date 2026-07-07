logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Graffiti artist accused of scaling Australian bridge tower and painting giant cartoon bird

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
The city skyline is seen as a tram crosses the Princes Bridge at dusk in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
The city skyline is seen as a tram crosses the Princes Bridge at dusk in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Australian police arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly scaled a 140-metre-high (460-foot) tower of a cantilever bridge in the city of Melbourne and painted a giant cartoon bird on it.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

An Instagram account posting footage from Bolte Bridge, not far from the city's central business district, showed a man dangling his legs from the top of the tower.

In subsequent posts, he demanded lower taxes in Australia and requested a peanut butter sandwich be delivered by drone before he would come down.

The demand caused a stand-off with police, which in turn closed a lane on the bridge, disrupting commuter traffic.

Paul Hogan, an acting sergeant with Victoria Police, said a 22-year-old man was arrested after descending from the tower.

"The man allegedly spray-painted an external wall. As the morning played out, the man allegedly refused to follow police direction and come down," he said.

A police statement said that significant resources were deployed to the location, including uniform members, highway patrol officers, a critical incident response team as well as Search & Rescue and Water Police.

The graffiti on the bridge closely resembles Pam the Bird, a symbol that has appeared on dozens of buildings in Melbourne in recent years, including on the heritage-listed Flinders Street railway station.

The police statement made no mention of what eventually persuaded the man to come down. It did not appear to be a peanut butter sandwich, with the Instagram account posting: "The audacity to fly a drone up with here no sandwich."

Reuters

Graffiti artistAustralian bridge towerpaintinggiant cartoon bird

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The painting "Tete de femme (1941)" by Spanish painter Pablo Picasso is displayed before the charity raffle official draw to announce the winner of this Picasso painting for 100 euros at Christie's auction house in Paris, France, April 14, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Paris engineer wins Picasso painting at charity auction
WORLD
15-04-2026 17:34 HKT
Architect Bernard Chang explores climate change through art in new exhibition
NEWS
07-12-2025 16:57 HKT
Federal Attorney General of Mar del Plata Daniel Adler (C) and federal attorney Carlos Martinez (L) give a press conference in front of a painting identified by Dutch newspaper AD as believed to be "Portrait of a Lady" by Italian baroque portraitist Giuseppe Ghislandi (1655–1743), allegedly stolen by the Nazis from a Dutch Jewish art collector, at the Public Prosecutor's Office in Mar del Plata, Argentina, on September 3, 2025. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)
Argentine police recover Nazi-looted painting spotted in property ad
WORLD
04-09-2025 15:49 HKT
A photo from Fan Yifu’s account shows Fan Zeng visiting an exhibition accompanied by Xu.
China's Picasso: Fan Zeng disappears with young wife and billions in art
CHINA
17-08-2025 16:30 HKT
Photo by KENT NISHIMURA / AFP US President Donald Trump watches the fireworks display during the "Salute to America" Independence Day celebration on the National Mall in Washington, DC, in the early morning hours of July 5, 2026.
Trump revives red scare rhetoric ahead of US midterms
WORLD
9 mins ago
Photo by JADE GAO / AFP The logo of Samsung is seen at the Samsung Electronics Seocho building in Seoul on July 7, 2026.
Seoul dives on mixed day in Asia as Samsung fails to ease tech woes
WORLD
1 hour ago
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a red card as he meets with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Trump-backed Balogun reprieve sparks FIFA crisis, but Belgium send U.S. out of World Cup
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by - / AFP Security escort migrants in a National Public Health Agency (NPHA) after their arrival at Freetown International Airport, formerly known as Lungi International Airport, in Lungi on May 20, 2026.
How US is using cash and threats to dump migrants in Africa
WORLD
2 hours ago
Vessels are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo//File Photo
Iran fires missiles at commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz, Axios reports
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo by KENT NISHIMURA / AFP US President Donald Trump is reflected in a puddle of water as he speaks during the “Salute to America” Independence Day celebration on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2026.
Trump's fireworks made Washington world's most polluted city
WORLD
3 hours ago
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
(File photo)
Domestic helpers’ 30pc pay rise may slam door on incoming foreign workers, employers’ group warns
NEWS
19 hours ago
Victoria Shanghai Academy
At least 63 HK students secure perfect scores as IB results released
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.