Octopus taxi transactions double as passengers tap into convenience

Octopus transactions on taxis have more than doubled since the government required all taxis to offer electronic payment options three months ago.

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Since April 1, taxi drivers have been required to provide at least two types of electronic payment methods, covering both QR code and non-QR code systems.

Speaking on Tuesday, Nora Tang Chui-shan, head of transport business at Octopus, said transaction volume in June alone rose by 120 percent.

She said taxi fares paid by Octopus typically ranged from HK$80 to HK$120, indicating that both short- and longer-distance passengers are gradually switching to digital payment.

Commissioner for Transport Winnie Tse Wing-yee said the new arrangement has operated smoothly since its implementation, with positive feedback from drivers, residents and visitors on the convenience of the service.

As the Hong Kong Taxi Council launched another Taxi Courtesy Campaign, Tse said taxi drivers are among the frontline service providers who welcome visitors to the city, and their service quality directly affects Hong Kong’s image.

She added that the Transport Department will continue working with the taxi trade and will announce details later on the mandatory installation of in-vehicle recording systems, which aim to safeguard the rights of both drivers and passengers.

Hong Kong Taxi Council chairman Ryan Wong Cheuk-pong said the industry has been actively improving service standards in recent years, while cooperating with police efforts to combat driver misconduct.

Wong said the council would support the government’s reform measures, including preparations for the mandatory installation of in-car cameras, dashboard cameras and global satellite navigation systems from next year to ensure service quality and provide evidence in case of disputes.

He also encouraged passengers to use the Octopus Easy Ride service in the Octopus app, saying more than 500,000 active users have registered for the service, which covers thousands of taxis.

Legislative Council transport panel chairman Ben Chan Han-pan also stressed the important role of taxis in Hong Kong’s transport system.

As authorities step up efforts to tackle illegal carriage of passengers for reward, Chan said he believed the sector would move toward a more orderly future.