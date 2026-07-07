Local groups protest at Japanese Consulate to mark 89th anniversary of Marco Polo Bridge incident

Several local groups protested at the Japanese Consulate-General in Central on Tuesday, which marks the 89th anniversary of the Marco Polo Bridge incident.

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Representatives from the Hong Kong Reparation Association, accompanied by Holden Chow Ho-ding, a Legislative Council member representing the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB), gathered outside Exchange Square, where the Japanese consulate is situated.

The group demanded that the Japanese government redeem the Japanese military currency issued during the wartime occupation of Hong Kong and voiced its strong opposition to any revival of Japanese militarism.

In a concurrent demonstration, representatives from the Dongjiang Column Hong Kong Anti-Japanese Veterans Union General Limited also submitted a formal letter of protest to the consulate.

They noted that the Chinese people have never forgotten the trauma of the war over the past 89 years, and criticized the lingering remnants of militaristic ideology in Japan.

They stated that actions such as altering history textbooks and glorifying a history of aggression inflict deep emotional pain on the citizens of victimized nations.

Stressing that long-term peaceful coexistence and stable bilateral relations between China and Japan must be built on a strict foundation of historical reverence and sincere remorse, the groups urged the Japanese government to squarely confront its wartime past, deeply reflect on its historical war crimes, and completely eradicate any possibility of a militaristic resurgence.