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NEWS

HKO warns of continued unstable weather and heavy rain on Wed

NEWS
57 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Observatory has warned that weather conditions will remain highly unstable on Wednesday, with periods of heavy rain and squally thunderstorms, prompting a reminder for residents to check the latest meteorological updates before heading out to work or school.

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For Tuesday afternoon and evening, the observatory forecasts mostly cloudy skies with occasional showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will range between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius, with moderate to fresh southerly winds and occasional strong winds offshore and over high ground.

An active southerly airstream and an upper-air disturbance are bringing thunderstorms to Guangdong and the northern South China Sea. 

The Observatory issued a special weather tip at 4.15pm today, reiterating that tomorrow's weather will remain volatile under the influence of this atmospheric system, bringing occasionally heavy downpours and thunderstorms to the territory.

According to the latest nine-day weather forecast, this active southerly airstream and upper-air disturbance will continue to bring persistent showers and thunderstorms to the Guangdong coast through Wednesday.

Thursday morning is expected to start with more frequent showers, though precipitation will gradually decrease later in the day, with temperatures between 27 and 32 degrees.

Typhoon Bavi, located over the northwestern Pacific, will move toward waters east of Taiwan in the next two to three days, then approach the coast of eastern China.

Influenced by its peripheral subsiding air, showers in southern China will decrease toward the weekend. 

Friday and Saturday will see a return to extreme heat across Guangdong, with daytime temperatures soaring to highs of 34 and 35 degrees, respectively.

A broad trough of low pressure is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms to the northern South China Sea and the southern China coast early next week.

At noon, Bavi was centered about 770 kilometers north of Yap Island and moving west at about 25 kilometers per hour across the northwestern Pacific.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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