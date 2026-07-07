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NEWS

CUHK Medicine admits nearly half of city's top IB scorers amid $1.6m scholarship launch

NEWS
33 mins ago
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The Faculty of Medicine at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has admitted at least 35 perfect-scoring International Baccalaureate (IB) students for the upcoming academic year, accounting for approximately half of the 73 top IB scorers across the city.

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The figure was revealed on Tuesday during a press conference where the faculty also announced the launch of the prestigious new HK$1.6 million "CUHK Fenghuang Scholarship." 

Funded by the university, the scholarship explicitly targets top-performing scorers from both local and international public examinations.

Under the new initiative, beneficiaries will receive a full tuition waiver for at least four consecutive academic years, alongside generous learning allowances and dedicated funding for overseas exchanges.

The financial assistance is intended to fund diverse academic pursuits, including overseas clinical training, inter-university research collaborations, and humanitarian relief internships.

Awardees will be officially designated as "CUHK Fenghuang Scholars," with medical students receiving additional specialized funding to support extracurricular and experiential learning.

Winnie Chu Chiu-wing, Assistant Dean (Admissions) of the Faculty of Medicine, emphasized that the university does not maintain a fixed admission quota ratio between Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) and international IB applicants, adhering strictly to a "merit-based admission" principle.

Furthermore, the faculty shared updates on its newly introduced four-year Graduate Entry Track (GET) medical program, which launched for the 2025/26 academic year. 

Designed for individuals holding undergraduate degrees in science or health sciences, the program shortens the medical training cycle while maintaining the rigorous standards of conventional medical education.

The program has already received over 300 applications for the upcoming cohort, with plans to admit between 20 and 25 students, Chu added.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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