Taxi courtesy campaign launched to improve service standards

The Hong Kong Taxi Council officially launched its Taxi Courtesy Campaign 2026 on Tuesday, calling on drivers to put passengers first and refrain from cherry-picking, refusing hires or overcharging.

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The campaign, held under the slogan “Passenger First, Courtesy Always,” aims to enhance courtesy and professionalism among taxi drivers as the trade seeks to improve service quality and public confidence.

A team of university student courtesy ambassadors has been stationed at busy taxi stands across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories since mid-June and will continue until September 3.

They are also deployed at popular tourist spots including Ocean Park and the Star Ferry piers, as well as taxi stands at land, sea and air boundary control points. The ambassadors distribute leaflets and souvenirs, while helping passengers board taxis safely and in an orderly manner.

Taxi Council chairman Ryan Wong Cheuk-pong said the campaign would remind drivers not to cherry-pick passengers, refuse rides or overcharge. He said the initiative aimed to promote healthy development in the taxi trade and bring about positive change.

Wong said the industry is actively supporting the government’s new measures, including the taxi-driver offense points system to crack down on misconduct and mandatory electronic payment to make journeys more convenient for passengers while reducing the risk of overcharging.

He said all taxis are expected to be required early next year to install three in-cabin devices to monitor service quality, namely surveillance cameras, dashboard cameras and GPS systems.

Wong said the devices would help prevent unlawful conduct at its root.

Commissioner for Transport Winnie Tse Wing-yee said taxi drivers are often among the first frontline service providers visitors encounter when they arrive in Hong Kong, and their attitude and courtesy directly affect the city’s image.

She praised this year’s campaign message of encouraging both courteous service and the use of e-payment to benefit residents and tourists.

Lee said she hoped the Taxi Council would further promote electronic payment among drivers. She added that the Transport Department would implement mandatory in-cabin camera systems to protect the interests of both drivers and passengers, while continuing to recognize outstanding drivers through the Taxi Service Commendation Scheme.

Legislative Council transport panel chairman Ben Chan Han-pan said members of the public have clearly felt improvements in taxi service quality in recent years, following cooperation between the Transport Department and the trade.

On illegal ride-hailing services, Chan said the government has completed its review of online ride-hailing regulation. He said the sector should operate in an orderly manner under a sound regulatory framework, rather than being allowed to grow unchecked.

He added that stronger enforcement and penalties would better protect passenger safety and create a fairer and healthier operating environment for the taxi industry.

Transport sector lawmaker Lothair Lam Ming-fung said most taxi drivers in Hong Kong are dedicated, courteous and professional.

He said many drivers take the initiative to communicate with passengers about routes, avoid congested roads, assist people with mobility difficulties and help carry luggage.

Lam urged society not to overlook the efforts of the majority of drivers because of a small number of bad actors. As part of the service industry, he said, mutual respect between drivers and passengers is essential to creating a pleasant and harmonious travel experience.

