logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Police investigation launched as fertility clinic suspends services over major embryo sample mix-up

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Council on Human Reproductive Technology has reported a major medical incident involving a private clinic — named “HEAL Fertility” — that provides assisted reproductive services, which has led to the suspension of most of the clinic's services and triggered a police investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It was revealed that multiple embryo samples sent for genetic screening did not match the genetic profiles of the prospective parents, raising concerns over potential human error or criminal offenses.

The Council said the genetic mismatch was uncovered in May when HEAL Fertility sent the samples to the Chinese University of Hong Kong for genetic tests. The testing process flagged inconsistencies in the samples and the case couples.

For the first case, which came with seven embryo samples submitted, only one sample matched the DNA of the parents, while the remaining six did not. For the second case, both of the submitted samples failed to match their genetic profiles.

The Council noted that of the eight questionable samples, seven have been successfully traced back to their actual biological parents, while the origin of one remaining sample remains unknown.

Due to the severity of the mix-up and the possibility of human error or criminal elements, the council has officially reported the matter to the police for a thorough investigation.

Consequently, HEAL Fertility has been ordered to halt all new patient intakes, resulting in the immediate suspension of 14 of its 17 fertility services, with only its basic gamete and embryo storage services permitted to continue operating.

Authorities explained that while the error appeared to involve the mislabeling of embryo samples rather than a physical mix-up of the actual embryos intended for implantation, the blunder carries significant clinical risks, as implanting an unscreened or incorrectly identified embryo could severely impact the health of the resulting child.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health criticized the clinic for failing to report the serious patient sample identification error within the legally mandated 24-hour window. Although initial inquiries do not indicate a direct breach of the code of practice, the department has demanded that the fertility center submit a comprehensive investigative report within four weeks.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
CUHK Medicine admits nearly half of city's top IB scorers amid $1.6m scholarship launch
NEWS
34 mins ago
Night Recap - July 7, 2026
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Local groups protest at Japanese Consulate to mark 89th anniversary of Marco Polo Bridge incident
NEWS
1 hour ago
HK launches public consultation to target loopholes in sexual offence law
NEWS
2 hours ago
HKO warns of continued unstable weather and heavy rain on Wed
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Octopus taxi transactions double as passengers tap into convenience
NEWS
3 hours ago
Assistant Dean (Administration) of HKUST Business School Chris Tsang (left) and Dean Frederik Anseel
HKUST Business School unveils new Admiralty center as flexible learning hub
NEWS
3 hours ago
Problematic bookstores barred as book fair safeguard secure reading environment
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File)
Hong Kong expands women’s health support through Wellness Satellites
NEWS
4 hours ago
(file photo)
Hong Kong doctor accused of improperly issuing over 1,000 vaccine exemption certificates
NEWS
4 hours ago
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
(File photo)
Domestic helpers’ 30pc pay rise may slam door on incoming foreign workers, employers’ group warns
NEWS
06-07-2026 18:34 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.