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FINANCE

Yen pinned near 40-year low in test of Tokyo's intervention resolve

FINANCE
54 mins ago
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Yen sinks to four-decade low as dollar gets yields boost
Yen sinks to four-decade low as dollar gets yields boost

The yen weakened anew on ​Tuesday as traders grew emboldened to push the currency lower with no sign yet ‌of intervention by Japanese authorities, though the risk of a surprise yen-buying move by Tokyo kept losses in check.

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The yen struggled on the weaker side of 162 per dollar in early Asia trade and languished near its lowest level against ​the British pound since 2007 at 217.09 , having slid to a new low overnight.

The euro ​last bought 185.47 yen , following a 0.5 percent rise in the previous session.

"There had ⁠been speculation at the end of last week that Japan could intervene again to support the yen ​during the U.S. holiday when trading conditions were less liquid, but no action has been taken, contributing ​to the yen giving back some of its recent gains," said Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG.

The yen found some support late last week as traders grew wary of a possible shift in Japan's intervention strategy, though they said the ​currency's sudden jump on Thursday was not indicative of official action.

FED HIKE BETS RECEDE

In the broader market, the ​dollar was on shaky ground as investors continued to pare back expectations of U.S. rate hikes this year following ‌an underwhelming jobs ⁠report that came in far below expectations.

The euro edged a touch higher to US$1.1442, extending gains from overnight, while sterling rose to a more than two-week high of US$1.34005.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was last at 100.86.

Investors are now pricing in roughly 29 basis points worth of Federal Reserve rate hikes by ​December, down from about ​38 bps a week ⁠ago.

"I think current market pricing is probably a little bit underpriced... we still think that the FOMC will have to start tightening from December... markets are ​thinking that the rate-hiking cycle will start a little bit sooner than ​we expect, but ⁠the extent of the (hikes) is still below our expectations," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Focus now turns to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) June meeting on Wednesday for ⁠clues about ​the rate outlook.

"We know that (Chair Kevin) Warsh doesn't like providing forward ​guidance, so I think the minutes tomorrow will probably be less informative than previous minutes," Kong said.

In other currencies, the Australian ​dollar steadied at US$0.6955, while the New Zealand dollar rose 0.02 percent to US$0.5702.

Reuters

YenJapan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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