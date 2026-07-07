Morning Recap - July 7, 2026

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Cheung Chau residents spot funnel cloud, Observatory says cannot confirm if waterspout

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Residents of Cheung Chau reported spotting a spectacular funnel cloud extending from the sky on Monday afternoon, with videos circulating on social media showing the phenomenon over the sea.

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Woman, 22, dies after falling from Lok Wah North Estate

A 22-year-old woman died on Monday evening after falling from a height at Lok Wah North Estate in Sau Mau Ping, police said.

20 arrested in Sham Shui Po cross-department anti-crime operation

Police and relevant departments arrested 20 people during a cross-department anti-crime operation in Sham Shui Po on Monday, authorities said.

Elderly woman found floating off Sai Wan Ho, unconscious in hospital

A 75-year-old woman was found floating in the sea about five metres off a park in Sai Wan Ho on Monday evening and was rushed to hospital unconscious, police said.

John Lee meets PBOC governor to discuss financial collaboration

Chief Executive John Lee met with People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng on Monday to exchange views on economic and financial issues, with Financial Secretary Paul Chan and Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui also in attendance.

World/China News

Impeachment trial of Philippine VP Sara Duterte opens in fractious Senate

The impeachment trial of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte opened on Monday with prosecutors casting the case as a test of accountability and public trust, while the defence denounced it as a politically driven bid to unseat an official elected by more than 32 million people.

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte. File Photo/Reuters

Russian strikes kill 26, exposing Ukraine air-defence shortages

Russia hammered Ukraine with missiles and drones early on Monday, killing at least 26 people and exposing Kyiv's critical shortage of U.S.-made interceptors, officials said, just days after the deadliest attack on the Ukrainian capital this year.

Photo: Reuters

FIFA rejects Belgium challenge over Balogun eligibility, Trump calls red card U-turn 'brilliant'

FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended world soccer's disciplinary process on Monday amid an international wave of criticism after U.S. President Donald Trump praised FIFA's decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's World Cup red-card ban, and as the controversy spilled over into politics.

Photo: Reuters

Trump targets late September for potential Xi Jinping summit in the U.S.

US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he anticipates holding a high-level summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping around September 24, a timeline that mirrors the schedule of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

File Photo/Reuters

UK says aircraft carrier approached by Russian plane in Norwegian Sea

Britain said its aircraft carrier in the Norwegian Sea was repeatedly approached by a Russian patrol aircraft, before being escorted away by UK fighter jets, in the latest incident risking a potential escalation between NATO and Russia.

File Photo/Reuters

Market

S&P 500, Nasdaq close sharply higher as Broadcom rallies

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended sharply higher on Monday, with Broadcom and other chip stocks rallying as investors bought shares in companies related to artificial intelligence that are expected to drive a strong second-quarter earnings season.

HK businesses prioritise resilience, regional expansion amid uncertainty, UOB study finds

Hong Kong businesses are adopting a more measured approach amid a complex economic environment, with a growing emphasis on resilience, selective expansion and transformation, according to the UOB Business Outlook Study 2026.

Sports

Merino strikes late as Spain edge Portugal to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Substitute Mikel Merino scored in added time as Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup round of 16 on Monday, sending his side into the quarter-finals while extending their run without conceding a goal.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

The blueprint for a financial powerhouse: breaking down Hong Kong's next-phase yuan ambitions

Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man outlined an ambitious strategic roadmap for the accelerated internationalization of the yuan. Yue detailed upcoming policy measures designed to optimize offshore liquidity and systematically broaden yuan adoption in international trade, corporate financing, and treasury operations.

Opinion

The quiet art of blending two Chinese teas | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

For many years, serious tea drinkers treated blending as something slightly improper. A fine tea, after all, was meant to stand on its own. I used to think the same way. But age has a way of softening rigid opinions, and I have come to see that mixing two Chinese teas can be a deeply intelligent practice when done with restraint.

Tea blending may improve balance, reduce astringency and create a gentler drinking experience for the stomach.

The discipline of evaluation | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

An AI output is not a conclusion. It is a candidate for one. The gap between the two is where evaluation happens, and it is the step most people skip. They read the output, see nothing obviously wrong, and adopt it. But nothing obviously wrong is not a judgment.

The biggest evidence of HK's shift to prosperity | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam

This year marks the 29th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. At this significant milestone, the development of the Northern Metropolis, particularly the Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park, stands as the strongest evidence of Hong Kong's transition from stability to prosperity.