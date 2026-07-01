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NEWS

John Lee meets PBOC governor to discuss financial collaboration

NEWS
41 mins ago
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Chief Executive John Lee met with People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng on Monday to exchange views on economic and financial issues, with Financial Secretary Paul Chan and Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui also in attendance.

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Lee welcomed Pan and his delegation to Hong Kong, noting that the National 15th Five-Year Plan supports Hong Kong in consolidating its status as an international financial centre, strengthening its functions as a global offshore RMB hub, international asset and wealth management centre, and international risk management centre.

The HKSAR government is pressing ahead with Hong Kong's first five-year plan to proactively seize opportunities from the National 15th Five-Year Plan and promote high-quality development as an international financial centre, Lee said.

Lee also highlighted Hong Kong's position as one of the world's top three international financial centres and the world's largest offshore RMB business hub. The government is striving to build an international gold trading market in Hong Kong, including establishing a gold central clearing system to attract physical gold storage and trading.

John Lee PBOC financial collaboration

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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