John Lee meets PBOC governor to discuss financial collaboration

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John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Gov't satisfaction rate at 67.7pc ahead of year 5: Sing Tao survey
29-06-2026 06:00 HKT
John Lee arrives in Fujian for high-level cooperation meeting
22-06-2026 13:30 HKT
John Lee receives a thumbs-up as Xia Baolong concludes HK visit
17-06-2026 21:00 HKT
John Lee meets Kazakhstan President to deepen bilateral relations
01-06-2026 21:37 HKT
HK, Kazakhstan boost bilateral cooperation through major tech partnerships
01-06-2026 21:00 HKT
John Lee kicks off Kazakhstan visit with tours of tech and finance hubs
01-06-2026 19:29 HKT
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT